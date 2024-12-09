PUMA partners with adam&eveDDB to bring new global brand strategy to life

Global sports company PUMA, in partnership with creative agency adam&eveDDB, continues its journey of elevating the brand with a new brand marketing strategy in 2025. With the recent appointment of Julie Legrand as senior director of global brand strategy and communications, PUMA aims to shape the next chapter of its unique journey, stated the company in a statement.

Legrand, who was previously the Global Brand Director of H&M and has over a decade of experience at Procter & Gamble, dedicated 2024 to refining PUMA’s brand DNA and architecture, crafting a distinct and bold position in the market. “Part of my mission when joining the PUMA team early this year, was to oversee and further elevate the PUMA brand in the minds of consumers. I am delighted to be working with adam&eveDDB to delve into our DNA and to develop a brand campaign for 2025 that brings to life our new global brand strategy. With their emotionally charged creativity we can build deeper, more meaningful connections with our consumer,” he stated.

For Richard Teyssier, PUMA Vice President Brand & Marketing, “PUMA is the home to some the best athletes, teams and ambassadors in the world and we have a clear ambition to position PUMA as a leading sport performance brand. We aim to be at the forefront of innovation and trends, not only on our products but especially when it comes to the brand and marketing. With adam&eveDDB, we found a partner capable of helping us build an emotional connection with our consumers, while unifying the PUMA brand under a single global strategy across our extensive sports portfolio."

This year, PUMA partnered with creative company adam&eveDDB. adam&eveDDB’s strategy will elevate the brand by bringing PUMA’s credentials to the fore, further added the company.

“Communicating all that PUMA has to offer is a gift. Our teams in London and Berlin are immersed in all the feelings that get people moving; we can’t wait to tell the brand's unique story which has been so brilliantly distilled by Julie and the team,” said Miranda Hipwell, CEO at adam&eveDDB.