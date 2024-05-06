Abbott appoints Sanchita Johri as head - media, CRM, eCommerce

Sanchita Johri, who led adidas as Director Digital Activation, Media & CRM -Emerging Markets MENA,India,South Africa,Turkey & Israel, has joined Abbott as head - media, CRM, eCommerce.
In her previous role, Johri created the blueprint for teams in the centre of excellence, created the profiles and job descriptions and supported the country teams with the recruitment of team members across roles. They grew their media investments year on year with increased efficiency and reduced their media budgets to net sales ratios every year since 2020.
Johri began her career at IBM Daksh and went on to work across 92.7 BIGFM, Brand Capital, SVG Media, Reliance Digital Retail and Johnson & Johnson.