      Air India appoints BIA's Jayaraj Shanmugham as head - global airport operations

      Previously, Jayaraj Shanmugham led Bangalore International Airport as chief operating officer.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 8, 2024 1:39 PM
      Jayaraj Shanmugham began his career at Singapore Armed Forces and went on to work across Singapore Airlines, Jet Airways, Aircel, Maxis and Qatar Airways.

      Jayaraj Shanmugham, who led Bangalore International Airport as chief operating officer, has been appointed by Air India as head - global airport operations.

      As the general manager, Russia, at Singapore Airlines, he set up SIA online operations in Moscow, and was responsible for sales, marketing, airport services, human resources, finance for SIA in Russia.


      First Published on Apr 8, 2024 1:39 PM

