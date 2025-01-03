Amit Ganorkar to succeed Neelesh Garg at TATA AIG as MD and CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
TATA AIG General Insurance Company has announced the appointment of Amit Ganorkar as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. As per the company, the appointment is effective from January 1, 2025.
With this, Ganorkar succeeds Neelesh Garg, following approval from the company’s board of directors.
With over two decades of experience in the general insurance industry, Ganorkar brings a wealth of expertise across various domains, including sales and distribution, product development, marketing, operations, and technology. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Managing Director of Royal Sundaram General Insurance.
Notably, Ganorkar also held the position of Chief Operating Officer at TATA AIG in the past.
Ganorkar’s appointment comes at a time when the insurance sector is witnessing rapid digital transformation and increasing customer expectations. His leadership is expected to further elevate TATA AIG’s position in the highly competitive general insurance market.