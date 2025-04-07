Amul expects Rs 1 lakh crore revenue in FY 26 as dairy demand soars

ADVERTISEMENT
Dairy brand Amul has anticipated 10% rise to about Rs 1 lakh crore in its revenue in fiscal year 2026, driven by surge in demand for milk and other related products.
According to a report by the PTI news agency, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) which sells dairy products under the 'Amul' brand, registered a revenue of Rs 90,000 crore in the current fiscal year (FY25).
GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta said that while the Federation is targeting a 14% percent in FY26, the turnover from direct marketing of Amul products will be around Rs 25,000 crore, taking the total revenue to Rs 1 lakh crore.
In the fiscal year 2025, Mehta said Amul recorded an 11 percent rise in its revenue to Rs 65,911 crore, driven by rise in volumes across all categories. Before that, in fiscal year 2023-24, the GCMMF turnover was Rs 59,250 crore.
The parent of Amul clocked double-digit growth across all product categories. "The total un-duplicated revenue of the Amul brand increased to around Rs 90,000 crore in FY25 from about Rs 80,000 crore in FY 24," Mehta added.
GCMMF is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, comprising 36 lakh farmers across 18,600 villages in Gujarat. The GCMMF union procures 350 lakh litre of milk per day.
The brand ranked 8th among the top 20 dairy companies in the world in terms of milk processing, as per the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN).
Last year, GCMMF entered the US market with the launch of four variants of milk to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population.