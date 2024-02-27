comScore            

Anant Ambani: My vision is to build the world's most advanced wildlife institute in Jamnagar

In a conversation with Network18's CNN-News18, Anant Ambani talked about the state-of-the-art medical centre for rescued animals in Jamnagar.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2024 8:00 PM
The Jamnagar facility also houses a huge elephant rescue centre, where more than 200 elephants have been rescued from all over India. The facility has more than 300 to 400 professionals caring for elephants that need healthcare support, Anant Ambani added.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani said the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, a project close to his heart, is one of the most advanced facilities in the world for rescue and welfare of animals.

The state-of-the-art medical centre is spread over 1.5 lakh sq ft and is fitted with robotic endoscopic machines and a facility to undertake robotic surgery for animals in distress, Ambani said in an interview with Network18's CNN-News18.

"I personally have not seen such a well-equipped ICU, and I have visited more than 30-40 facilities myself across the world and took inspiration from every one of them," he added, drawing on his experiences of visiting international facilities.

The Jamnagar facility also houses a huge elephant rescue centre, where more than 200 elephants have been rescued from all over India. The facility has more than 300 to 400 professionals caring for elephants that need healthcare support, Ambani added.

"What you have seen is 8-10 percent of my vision. My vision is that in Jamnagar, we would like to be the world's most advanced wildlife institute, and we would also like to conserve and breed critically endangered species and release them back into their habitat," he added.


First Published on Feb 27, 2024 3:55 PM

