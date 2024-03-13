Anupam Mittal: Shaadi.com to Shark Tank, more about the outspoken entrepreneur

Anupam Mittal, chief executive officer of People Group and Shaadi.com, is an Indian entrepreneur known for his strategic investments in startups and unicorn companies. His expertise in the business world positions him as a prominent figure on Shark Tank India, where he integrates entrepreneurial insights with his role as an angel investor, influencing the trajectory of emerging ventures through guidance and investments.

About Mittal - Shaadi to Shark Tank

Born on December 23, 1971, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Mittal was raised in a Marwadi family that instilled in him the values of education and entrepreneurship from an early age.

Growing up in Mumbai, Mittal's formative years were shaped by a blend of traditional values and contemporary aspirations. His early curiosity and ambition found fertile ground in his family's supportive environment, laying the foundation for his future endeavors.

Mittal pursued his education at Jai Hind College in Mumbai, where he laid the groundwork for his academic pursuits and cultivated a passion for exploration and learning. Upon completing his schooling, Mittal set his sights on broader horizons, embarking on a journey to Boston College in Massachusetts to pursue higher education.

It was at Boston College that Mittal's entrepreneurial spark ignited, fueled by his studies in Operations and Strategic Management. Armed with newfound knowledge and a drive to make a mark in the world, Mittal returned to India, poised to carve out his place in the burgeoning internet sector.

In 1996, Mittal founded People Group, a venture that would later serve as the launchpad for his endeavors in the digital realm. One year later, Mittal's visionary leadership led to the creation of Sagai.com, an online matrimonial portal that would revolutionize the way people approach matchmaking in India.

From Sagai.com emerged Shaadi.com, a platform that reshaped the landscape of online matrimonial services, connecting millions of individuals based on preferences and compatibility. This venture not only propelled Mittal into the spotlight but also cemented his status as an entrepreneur with a knack for identifying untapped opportunities.

Mittal's entrepreneurial journey continued to evolve as he ventured into new frontiers, launching India's first mobile gaming company, Mauj Mobile, and pioneering property marketplaces like Makaan.com. His diverse portfolio of ventures underscored his versatility and foresight, solidifying his reputation as a maverick in the Indian business landscape.

Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, Mittal's philanthropic endeavours and strategic investments have left an indelible mark on India's startup ecosystem. In 2007, Anupam Mittal made his initial investment with Interactive Avenues, a top-tier digital marketing agency in India. Initially unfamiliar with the concept of 'angel investing,' he humorously linked angels with posthumous beings. This investment, however, turned out to be his most successful venture to date, as Interactive Avenues transformed into one of India's leading digital advertising agency. As an angel investor, he has infused capital into over 250 startups, nurturing innovation and fostering growth across various sectors.

Mittal's role as a ‘Shark’ on Shark Tank India further cemented his commitment to empowering budding entrepreneurs, offering guidance and investment to aspiring business owners. His participation in the reality program has not only showcased his business acumen but also inspired countless individuals to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Mittal's own journey from Mumbai to Shaadi to Shark Tank, has left an indelible mark on India's startup landcape.

Mittal is also known for being an outspoken advocate for Indian startups and founders. On March 1, Google announced it would remove apps from 10 Indian developers, including Shaadi.com, from its Play Store in India for non-compliance with its billing policies. Among the most prominent voices speaking against Google's practices, was Mittal.