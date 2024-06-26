Arjun Vaidyanathan joins One 97 Communications as group head - transformation

Arjun Vaidyanathan, who led KPMG India as chief operating officer, has joined One 97 Communications as group head - transformation.
Vaidyanathan started off as a senior manager at Arthur Andersen & Co, and went on to work across Ernst & Young, Royal Bank of Scotland, JP Morgan, and Axis Risk Consulting.
He has implemented several organisation wide strategies and transformation initiatives for financial cost management, revenue enhancement and related organizational changes required for businesses in India, US, Australia, Middle East and Europe. Managed several transactions (M&A, PE, IPO, US Listings).