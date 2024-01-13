comScore

Ather Energy’s Nilay Chandra joins Elevar Equity as investment and portfolio manager

Prior to this, Nilay Chandra was the vice president scooter business head at Ather Energy.

By  Storyboard18Jan 13, 2024 12:05 PM
Nilay Chandra, who began his career at Bosch, has worked in companies like Wipro Consumer Care, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Flipkart.

Nilay Chandra, who led Ather Energy as vice president scooter business head, has joined Elevar Equity as investment and portfolio manager. During his stint at Ather Energy, Chandra led the growth stage of the brand achieving a 4x growth over last year . This was followed by a market share increase of 2.5 percent while driving the category to a 192 percent growth rate.

He built a 130 member strong sales team at Ather and another 100+ cross functional teams as the P&L head of the scooter business. 70+ retail partners across 90+ cities, 10+ retail and institutional finance partners helped scale the business at a rapid pace.

Chandra, who began his career at Bosch, has worked in companies like Wipro Consumer Care, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Flipkart.


