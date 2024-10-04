            
      Bhuwan Lodha takes the helm as CEO of AI Division at Mahindra Group

      This strategic shift positions Mahindra for AI-driven growth across business verticals.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 4, 2024 12:52 PM
      With over two decades of experience in the industry, Bhuwan Lodha's career trajectory includes key roles at prestigious firms. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      In a significant leadership transition, Bhuwan Lodha has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the AI Division at Mahindra Group. This role marks a pivotal milestone in Lodha's distinguished career, which jhas been characterized by a focus on digital and technological transformation.

      Before assuming this new leadership position, Bhuwan Lodha served as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for Mahindra's automotive sector. In this capacity, he was instrumental in driving digital transformation initiatives across the business, enhancing front-end channels, optimizing supply chain systems, and integrating emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

      With over two decades of experience in the industry, Lodha's career trajectory includes key roles at prestigious firms.

      Prior to joining Mahindra, he held senior positions at McKinsey & Company as an Associate Partner in Digital, where he played a crucial role in launching large B2C products throughout Southeast Asia. His strategic insight in data architecture and digital transformation solidified his reputation as a key player in the technology sector.

      Additionally, Lodha contributed to product management and development at Nokia, enhancing its global market presence.

      As the new CEO of the AI Division, Bhuwan is set to spearhead the integration of AI technologies across Mahindra's diverse business verticals, which include automotive, real estate, and hospitality.


      First Published on Oct 4, 2024 12:52 PM

