            

      CMO Amit Gujral moves on from JK Tyre & Industries

      Marketing veteran Amit Gujral steps down as CMO of JK Tyre, leaving behind a legacy of impactful campaigns.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 29, 2024 10:12 AM
      Amit Gujral joined JK Tyre after a 16-year stint with LG Electronics India. (Image source: SpeakIn)

      In a significant development for the automotive industry, Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer of JK Tyre & Industries, has announced his departure after five years with the company, as per reports.

      Gujral's exit marks the end of a tenure that saw him lead several key initiatives, most notably the celebrated campaign "JK Tyre Desh Ka Tyre - Jab Hindustan Mile Hindustan Se." This campaign reinforced JK Tyre's brand identity as a symbol of national pride with international ambitions, resonating widely with the Indian audience.

      Gujral joined JK Tyre after a 16-year stint with LG Electronics India, where he served as CMO and played a pivotal role in shaping the brand's marketing strategy.

      His journey with LG began in 2003 as the Head of R&D Business Unit for 3G Devices, a role that he transitioned from to CMO in 2009.

      With a cumulative 28 years of experience in marketing, Gujral's expertise spans product development, brand positioning, and the cultivation of marketing campaigns that strike a chord with consumers.

      JK Tyre & Industries has yet to announce a successor to Gujral.


      First Published on Oct 29, 2024 9:59 AM

