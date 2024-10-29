CMO Amit Gujral moves on from JK Tyre & Industries

ADVERTISEMENT
In a significant development for the automotive industry, Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer of JK Tyre & Industries, has announced his departure after five years with the company, as per reports.
Gujral's exit marks the end of a tenure that saw him lead several key initiatives, most notably the celebrated campaign "JK Tyre Desh Ka Tyre - Jab Hindustan Mile Hindustan Se." This campaign reinforced JK Tyre's brand identity as a symbol of national pride with international ambitions, resonating widely with the Indian audience.
Gujral joined JK Tyre after a 16-year stint with LG Electronics India, where he served as CMO and played a pivotal role in shaping the brand's marketing strategy.
His journey with LG began in 2003 as the Head of R&D Business Unit for 3G Devices, a role that he transitioned from to CMO in 2009.
With a cumulative 28 years of experience in marketing, Gujral's expertise spans product development, brand positioning, and the cultivation of marketing campaigns that strike a chord with consumers.
JK Tyre & Industries has yet to announce a successor to Gujral.