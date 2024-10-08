Coffee Day Global's Independent Director Giri Devanur resigns

ADVERTISEMENT
Giri Devanur, Independent Director of Coffee Day Global Limited, has resigned from his post w.e.f. 04th October 2024 due to personal reasons and commitments.
Devanur, who holds a master of science in technology management from the Columbia University, started his career at TCG-Ivega Corporation, and went on to work across GC Advanced R&D park, Ameri100.
He was the co-founder of GenDeep, and has also been a board member at Saara Inc. Currently, he holds the position of a chief executive officer at ReAlpha Tech Corp.