      Coffee Day Global's Independent Director Giri Devanur resigns

      Currently, Giri Devanur holds the position of a chief executive officer at ReAlpha Tech Corp.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 8, 2024 7:15 AM
      Giri Devanur, who holds a master of science in technology management from the Columbia University, started his career at TCG-Ivega Corporation, and went on to work across GC Advanced R&D park, Ameri100.

      Giri Devanur, Independent Director of Coffee Day Global Limited, has resigned from his post w.e.f. 04th October 2024 due to personal reasons and commitments.

      He was the co-founder of GenDeep, and has also been a board member at Saara Inc. Currently, he holds the position of a chief executive officer at ReAlpha Tech Corp.


      First Published on Oct 8, 2024 7:15 AM

