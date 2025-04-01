            

Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as CEO & MD

Roy, a Tata Group veteran with over two decades of experience, was appointed CEO in November 2024 and worked closely with outgoing MD Avijit Mitra during a structured transition period that concluded in March 2025.

By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2025 9:50 AM
The appointment is effective from April 1, 2025.

Tata Group’s electronics retail chain Croma has officially named Shibashish Roy as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). As per the company, the appointment is effective from April 1, 2025.

Under his leadership, Croma has expanded its market presence and enhanced its customer experience across various sales channels, the company said in a statement.

Expressing his gratitude, Roy stated, “I am thankful for the board’s trust and appreciate Avijit Mitra’s contributions in laying a strong foundation for our future. As we move ahead, our focus will be on expanding into key markets, strengthening our footprint in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and leveraging digital innovation to create seamless omnichannel experiences for our customers.”

With Roy at the helm, Croma aims to further its growth trajectory by blending physical and digital retail strategies to meet evolving consumer needs.


First Published on Apr 1, 2025 9:50 AM

