CXO Moves: Exec movements across Federal Bank, Myntra, Zomato, McCann Worldgroup and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Virat Diwanji
Previous: Group president and head of consumer bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Present: Head of Consumer Banking, Federal Bank
Federal Bank has named Virat Diwanji in a new role. He has worked across A F Ferguson & Co, Ford Credit etc.
Rinshul Chandra
Previous: Chief operating officer, Zomato
Rinshul Chandra has stepped down from Zomato to pursue other opportunities. He has worked across Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Shell Magicpin etc.
Raghu Krishnananda
Previous: Chief product and technology officer, Myntra
Myntra has named Raghu Krishnananda as chief product and technology officer. He has worked across Computer Aid, Trecom Business Systems, Citibank, Goldman Sachs Group, Yahoo and Samsung Research Institute.
Kuldip Raina
Previous: Director, Shalimar Paints
Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Shalimar Paints
Shalimar Paints has elevated Kuldip Raina to MD and CEO. He has worked across Cadila Pharmaceuticals, ITC Limited, Goodlass Nerolac Paints, Jubilant Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Nerofix.
Amit Wadhwa and Anita Kotwani
Dentsu has appointed Amit Wadhwa as chief executive officer, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, South Asia, and Anita Kotwani as chief client officer, South Asia.
In his expanded role, Wadhwa will lead dentsu’s Creative and Media practices, architecting seamless collaboration across three Creative brands - Dentsu Creative Webchutney, Dentsu Creative Isobar, and Dentsu Creative PR, and five Media brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Posterscope, and Sokrati.
Kotwani will champion transformative growth by embedding client-centricity into every strategic decision. She will oversee integrated client teams, expanding her remit to creative, media, and CXM, while also ensuring the expansion of the network’s presence in high-growth areas such as Business Transformation (BX), Retail, and Commerce.
Sumeer Mathur
Previous: Chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative
Present: Chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup
McCann Worldgroup has named Sumeer Mathur as chief strategy officer. He has worked across Rediffusion DY&R, Lowe Lintas, Contract Advertising, JWT, DDB Mudra Group and Havas Group.
Paritosh Srivastava
Present: CEO, BBH India
Publicis Groupe South Asia has appointed Paritosh Srivastava as chief executive officer of BBH India. This is in addition to his current role as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi India, Saatchi Propagate India.
With over 25 years in advertising, Srivastava joined Publicis Groupe in 2011 and has been instrumental in driving expertise across diverse categories—including beauty & personal care, FMCG, BFSI, retail, alco-bev, consumer durables, auto, real estate, e-commerce, q-commerce, fintech, telecom and home furnishing among others.
Sriram Padmanabhan
Present: Head - Healthcare business, Dabur India
Dabur India has named Sriram Padmanabhan as head of healthcare business. He has worked across Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Dabur Foods, Kimberly-Clark, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Abbott.
Manjari Singhal
Previous: Vice president and business head - beauty, FMCG and GM, Flipkart
Present: Chief Growth and Business Officer, Cleartrip
Cleartrip has appointed Manjari Singhal as chief growth and business officer. She has also worked at Britannia Industries.
Harish Acharekar
Present: Associate VP – Global Brand Ambassador & Head of Experiential Marketing, Sula
Harish Acharekar has been appointed by Sula in a new role. He has worked across Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, BRINDCO, Bacardi etc.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy
