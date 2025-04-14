CXO Moves: Exec movements across Federal Bank, Myntra, Zomato, McCann Worldgroup and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Virat Diwanji

Previous: Group president and head of consumer bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Present: Head of Consumer Banking, Federal Bank

Federal Bank has named Virat Diwanji in a new role. He has worked across A F Ferguson & Co, Ford Credit etc.

Rinshul Chandra

Previous: Chief operating officer, Zomato

Rinshul Chandra has stepped down from Zomato to pursue other opportunities. He has worked across Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Shell Magicpin etc.

Raghu Krishnananda

Previous: Chief product and technology officer, Myntra

Myntra has named Raghu Krishnananda as chief product and technology officer. He has worked across Computer Aid, Trecom Business Systems, Citibank, Goldman Sachs Group, Yahoo and Samsung Research Institute.

Kuldip Raina

Previous: Director, Shalimar Paints

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Shalimar Paints

Shalimar Paints has elevated Kuldip Raina to MD and CEO. He has worked across Cadila Pharmaceuticals, ITC Limited, Goodlass Nerolac Paints, Jubilant Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Nerofix.

Amit Wadhwa and Anita Kotwani

Dentsu has appointed Amit Wadhwa as chief executive officer, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, South Asia, and Anita Kotwani as chief client officer, South Asia.

In his expanded role, Wadhwa will lead dentsu’s Creative and Media practices, architecting seamless collaboration across three Creative brands - Dentsu Creative Webchutney, Dentsu Creative Isobar, and Dentsu Creative PR, and five Media brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Posterscope, and Sokrati.

Kotwani will champion transformative growth by embedding client-centricity into every strategic decision. She will oversee integrated client teams, expanding her remit to creative, media, and CXM, while also ensuring the expansion of the network’s presence in high-growth areas such as Business Transformation (BX), Retail, and Commerce.

Sumeer Mathur

Previous: Chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative

Present: Chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup has named Sumeer Mathur as chief strategy officer. He has worked across Rediffusion DY&R, Lowe Lintas, Contract Advertising, JWT, DDB Mudra Group and Havas Group.

Paritosh Srivastava

Present: CEO, BBH India

Publicis Groupe South Asia has appointed Paritosh Srivastava as chief executive officer of BBH India. This is in addition to his current role as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi India, Saatchi Propagate India.

With over 25 years in advertising, Srivastava joined Publicis Groupe in 2011 and has been instrumental in driving expertise across diverse categories—including beauty & personal care, FMCG, BFSI, retail, alco-bev, consumer durables, auto, real estate, e-commerce, q-commerce, fintech, telecom and home furnishing among others.

Sriram Padmanabhan

Present: Head - Healthcare business, Dabur India

Dabur India has named Sriram Padmanabhan as head of healthcare business. He has worked across Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Dabur Foods, Kimberly-Clark, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Abbott.

Manjari Singhal

Previous: Vice president and business head - beauty, FMCG and GM, Flipkart

Present: Chief Growth and Business Officer, Cleartrip

Cleartrip has appointed Manjari Singhal as chief growth and business officer. She has also worked at Britannia Industries.

Harish Acharekar

Present: Associate VP – Global Brand Ambassador & Head of Experiential Marketing, Sula

Harish Acharekar has been appointed by Sula in a new role. He has worked across Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, BRINDCO, Bacardi etc.