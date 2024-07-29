CXO Moves: Exec movements across Google, Gozoop Group, SPNI and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Sanjay Gupta
Previous: Country head and vice president, Google
Present: President, APAC, Google
Google elevated Sanjay Gupta to a new role. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Star India.
Iyer Premkumar
Previous: President, HAWK, Gozoop Group
Present: Chief operating officer, HAWK, Gozoop Group
Gozoop Group’s HAWK has elevated Iyer Premkumar to a new role. He has worked across Integreon Managed Solutions and Search Quest.
Alain Tascan
Previous: EVP - game development, Epic Games
Present: President - games, Netflix
Netflix appoints Alain Tascan in a new role. He has worked across Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Sava Transmedia, Funcom and Umi Mobile.
Ashok Nambissan
Nitin Nadkarni and Ashok Nambissan
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced the retirement of two key leaders including Ashok Nambissan, General Counsel and Nitin Nadkarni, Chief Financial Officer. The retirement is effective August 31.
Nadkarni, who joined SPNI in 2005, drove the financial mandate and led strategic financial initiatives for SPNI globally.
Nambissan oversaw the Corporate Relations, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, and Standards and Practices functions for SPNI's businesses in India.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy