            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • cxo-moves-exec-movements-across-google-gozoop-group-spni-and-more-37983

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Google, Gozoop Group, SPNI and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2024 8:07 AM
      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Google, Gozoop Group, SPNI and more
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Sanjay Gupta, Alain Tuscan and Ashok Nambissan)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      images.storyboard18.com

      Sanjay Gupta

      Previous: Country head and vice president, Google

      Present: President, APAC, Google

      Google elevated Sanjay Gupta to a new role. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Star India.

      Iyer Premkumar

      Previous: President, HAWK, Gozoop Group

      Present: Chief operating officer, HAWK, Gozoop Group

      Gozoop Group’s HAWK has elevated Iyer Premkumar to a new role. He has worked across Integreon Managed Solutions and Search Quest.

      images.storyboard18.com

      Alain Tascan

      Previous: EVP - game development, Epic Games

      Present: President - games, Netflix

      Netflix appoints Alain Tascan in a new role. He has worked across Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Sava Transmedia, Funcom and Umi Mobile.

      images.storyboard18.com

      Ashok Nambissan

      Nitin Nadkarni and Ashok Nambissan

      Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced the retirement of two key leaders including Ashok Nambissan, General Counsel and Nitin Nadkarni, Chief Financial Officer. The retirement is effective August 31.

      Nadkarni, who joined SPNI in 2005, drove the financial mandate and led strategic financial initiatives for SPNI globally.

      Nambissan oversaw the Corporate Relations, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, and Standards and Practices functions for SPNI's businesses in India.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 29, 2024 8:07 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Nykaa's Falguni Nayar ceases to be Dabur's non-exec independent director after completion of second term

      Nykaa's Falguni Nayar ceases to be Dabur's non-exec independent director after completion of second term

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's Samir Singh to leave the FMCG giant after 27 years

      Unilever's Samir Singh to leave the FMCG giant after 27 years

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: How the world ran out of everything by Peter S Goodman

      Bookstrapping: How the world ran out of everything by Peter S Goodman

      Brand Makers

      LTIMindtree appoints Karan Rajpal as senior director

      LTIMindtree appoints Karan Rajpal as senior director

      Brand Makers

      Google elevates Sanjay Gupta to President, APAC

      Google elevates Sanjay Gupta to President, APAC

      Brand Makers

      Sony Pictures Networks India announces retirement of Ashok Nambissan and Nitin Nadkarni

      Sony Pictures Networks India announces retirement of Ashok Nambissan and Nitin Nadkarni

      Brand Makers

      Naturals Salon appoints Sanjay Enishetty as CEO

      Naturals Salon appoints Sanjay Enishetty as CEO