Costa Coffee's Sreejit Nair joins 4700BC as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Sreejit Nair, who led Costa Coffee (Devyani International's master franchisee) as chief executive officer, has joined 4700 BC in the same position.
He started his career with P&G where during his stint, he headed the modern trade division and was part of the team which integrated the Wella and Gillette businesses to the mainline P&G business. He moved to Henkel in Dubai as the trade marketing manager for a short stint before relocating to India.
He joined PepsiCo in 2008 and moved out of PepsiCo briefly in 2011 to start the operations of Integer (a shopper marketing agency) in India as its managing director.
Nair returned to PepsiCo in 2012 as head - national modern trade. Then in 2015, he joined beverage brand Raw Pressery. Post its acquisition by Wingreens World, he was promoted to the post of chief operating officer at Wingreens World.