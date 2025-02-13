            

Costa Coffee's Sreejit Nair joins 4700BC as CEO

Previously, Sreejit Nair led Costa Coffee (Devyani International's master franchisee) as its CEO.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2025 8:42 AM
Costa Coffee's Sreejit Nair joins 4700BC as CEO
Sreejit Nair started his career with P&G where during hus stint, he headed the modern trade division and was part of the team which integrated the Wella and Gillette businesses to the mainline P&G business. He moved to Henkel in Dubai as the trade marketing manager for a short stint before relocating to India.

Sreejit Nair, who led Costa Coffee (Devyani International's master franchisee) as chief executive officer, has joined 4700 BC in the same position.

He started his career with P&G where during his stint, he headed the modern trade division and was part of the team which integrated the Wella and Gillette businesses to the mainline P&G business. He moved to Henkel in Dubai as the trade marketing manager for a short stint before relocating to India.

He joined PepsiCo in 2008 and moved out of PepsiCo briefly in 2011 to start the operations of Integer (a shopper marketing agency) in India as its managing director.

Nair returned to PepsiCo in 2012 as head - national modern trade. Then in 2015, he joined beverage brand Raw Pressery. Post its acquisition by Wingreens World, he was promoted to the post of chief operating officer at Wingreens World.


Tags
First Published on Feb 13, 2025 8:26 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

All you need to know about popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani

All you need to know about popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani

Brand Makers

Should CEOs, founders trademark their names? The case for protecting business leaders' personal brands

Should CEOs, founders trademark their names? The case for protecting business leaders' personal brands

Brand Makers

Comedian Samay Raina removes all 'India’s Got Latent' videos amid controversy over remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia

Comedian Samay Raina removes all 'India’s Got Latent' videos amid controversy over remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia

Brand Makers

Influencer marketing: When risks outweigh results | Impacts of TN Govt's online gaming crackdown | Police raid Blinkit dark stores

Influencer marketing: When risks outweigh results | Impacts of TN Govt's online gaming crackdown | Police raid Blinkit dark stores

Brand Makers

Netcore Cloud appoints Nishant Arora as senior vice president - marketing

Netcore Cloud appoints Nishant Arora as senior vice president - marketing

Brand Makers

'Spending ahead of revenue': Indriya's CEO Sandeep Kohli on marketing strategy

'Spending ahead of revenue': Indriya's CEO Sandeep Kohli on marketing strategy

Brand Makers

ICC’s search for a CEO: Here’s what the global cricket body is looking for

ICC’s search for a CEO: Here’s what the global cricket body is looking for