            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • nokias-ceo-pekka-lundmark-steps-down-appoints-intels-ai-chief-justin-hotard-56340

Nokia's CEO Pekka Lundmark to step down; appoints Intel's AI chief Justin Hotard

Pekka Lundmark's last working day is on March 31, 2025, and will continue as an advisor to his successor Justin Hotard, Intel's executive vice President and General Manager, Data Center & AI Business Group till the end of the year.

By  Storyboard18Feb 11, 2025 12:38 PM
Nokia's CEO Pekka Lundmark to step down; appoints Intel's AI chief Justin Hotard
Pekka Lundmark shared in a note, "Leading Nokia over the past five years has been a privilege. I’m proud of the work our brilliant team has done in re-establishing our competitiveness and technology leadership, and in positioning the company for growth in data centers, private wireless and industrial edge, and defense." (From left to right: Pekka Lundmark and Justin Hotard)

Pekka Lundmark, who led Nokia as chief executive officer is stepping down from his position, the Finnish telecommunications company announced on February 10, 2025. His last working day is on March 31, 2025, and will continue as an advisor to his successor Justin Hotard, Intel's executive vice President and General Manager, Data Center & AI Business Group till the end of the year. Hotard, who will be the next President and CEO, will assume his responsibilities starting April 1, 2025.

Lundmark shared in a note, "Leading Nokia over the past five years has been a privilege. I’m proud of the work our brilliant team has done in re-establishing our competitiveness and technology leadership, and in positioning the company for growth in data centers, private wireless and industrial edge, and defense."

Lundmark also highlighted that the planning for this leadership transition was initiated when he indicated to the Board that he would like to consider moving on from executive roles when the repositioning of the business was in a more advanced stage, and when the right successor had been identified.

He further said, "Justin Hotard is a great choice for Nokia. I will continue to run the company in the first quarter and, after that, I look forward to working with him as an advisor until the end of the year to make it a smooth transition for employees, customers and partners."

Lundmark began his career as a field engineer at VIA Information Systems, and went on to work across Startupfactory, Hackman Abp, Konecranes and Fortun.

Hotard began his career as an engineer intern at Nokia and went on to work across Motorola, The Monitor Group, Symbol Technologies, NCR Corporation, Atlas Advisors, New H3C Group, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.


Tags
First Published on Feb 11, 2025 12:19 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Netcore Cloud appoints Nishant Arora as senior vice president - marketing

Netcore Cloud appoints Nishant Arora as senior vice president - marketing

Brand Makers

'Spending ahead of revenue': Indriya's CEO Sandeep Kohli on marketing strategy

'Spending ahead of revenue': Indriya's CEO Sandeep Kohli on marketing strategy

Brand Makers

ICC’s search for a CEO: Here’s what the global cricket body is looking for

ICC’s search for a CEO: Here’s what the global cricket body is looking for

Brand Makers

Godrej Agrovet names Sunil Kataria as CEO & MD-Designate, following Balram Singh Yadav’s re-appointment

Godrej Agrovet names Sunil Kataria as CEO & MD-Designate, following Balram Singh Yadav’s re-appointment

Brand Makers

Patanjali Foods reports 71% jump in Q3 profit, driven by cooking oils

Patanjali Foods reports 71% jump in Q3 profit, driven by cooking oils

Brand Makers

Delhi HC protects "Ratan Tata" name, rules it as a well-known trademark

Delhi HC protects "Ratan Tata" name, rules it as a well-known trademark

Brand Makers

Nykaa's profit soars 103% QoQ to Rs 26.41 crore in Q3 FY25

Nykaa's profit soars 103% QoQ to Rs 26.41 crore in Q3 FY25