Everest Brand Solutions’ Rahul Vengalil joins tgthr as chief executive officer and co-founder

Rahul Vengalil led Everest Brand Solutions as executive director.

By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2024 1:34 PM
Vengalil has joined tgthr, a full-funnel ad agency as chief executive officer and co-founder.

Vengalil, who began his career at Technofirst and went on to work across IT’s Life, Diligent Media Corporation, Interactive Avenues, Isobar and What Clicks.

His skills range from performance marketing, brand marketing, communication, analytics, social media marketing, and influencer marketing.

Vengalil holds a degree in engineering from Government Engineering College, Thrissur.


First Published on Jan 23, 2024 1:34 PM

