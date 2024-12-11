EXCLUSIVE: After Swiggy, Sidharth Malhotra invests in OYO

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has invested in OYO, India's leading hospitality technology platform, sources confirmed to Storyboard18. This move follows his early investment in Swiggy.
Oyo has reportedly acquired K&J Consulting that operates the premium rental homes company Checkmyguest Group in France.
According to a report by The Arc, Oyo acquired the French-based platform in a stock-and-cash deal worth Rs 230 crore ($27.4 million). However, Storyboard18 could not independently verify the details.
Oyo will also buy additional brands from Checkmyguest, including apartment rental service Studio Prestige and property design and renovation company Helpmyguest, The Arc reported.
Coming back to the investment, Malhotra's investment strategy centers around identifying cutting-edge ventures that address local challenges while possessing the scalability to become global leaders.
The actor's investment approach reflects a broader trend of Indian celebrities taking strategic positions in technology-driven companies.
In the past, a host of celebrities, including sports icons and entertainment moguls, have also endorsed Swiggy, including prominent figures such as cricketers Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, tennis star Rohan Bopanna, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actor-entrepreneur Ashish Chowdhry have joined this trend as well.