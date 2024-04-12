            

      FCB India appoints Ashima Mehra as CEO

      As FCB India's new CEO, Ashima Mehra will be responsible for overseeing the agency's operations, driving business growth, nurturing client relationships, and fostering a culture of creativity and innovation.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 12, 2024 12:22 PM
      FCB India appoints Ashima Mehra as CEO
      Ashima Mehra joined the agency from Leo Burnett India, where she served as an Executive Director and played a pivotal role in driving business expansion and enhancing market presence.

      FCB India, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, today announces the appointment of Ashima Mehra as the new chief executive officer.

      Mehra has over two decades of experience building new-age brands. With a background spanning creative roles to strategic account management, she possesses a unique blend of creativity, strategic insight, and client-focused expertise working not just at advertising agencies but also with noteworthy companies such as Reckitt and Godfrey Philips.

      As FCB India's new CEO, she will be responsible for overseeing the agency's operations, driving business growth, nurturing client relationships, and fostering a culture of creativity and innovation.

      Mehra joined the agency from Leo Burnett India, where she served as an Executive Director and played a pivotal role in driving business expansion and enhancing market presence.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 12, 2024 12:22 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Havas Media India appoints Anand Kumar as President - South

      Havas Media India appoints Anand Kumar as President - South

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across L’Oréal India, FCB India, Wipro, Kellanova among others

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across L’Oréal India, FCB India, Wipro, Kellanova among others

      Brand Makers

      Why should laundry only be the woman’s responsibility?, asks Mukta Maheshwari, CMO, P&G India

      Why should laundry only be the woman’s responsibility?, asks Mukta Maheshwari, CMO, P&G India

      Brand Makers

      It's not just balance. It's a larger control on the narrative of your life: Subin Sivan of Cargill India

      It's not just balance. It's a larger control on the narrative of your life: Subin Sivan of Cargill India

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: The Man Who Avenged Bhagat Singh by Abhijeet Bhalerao

      Bookstrapping: The Man Who Avenged Bhagat Singh by Abhijeet Bhalerao

      Brand Makers

      Kraft Heinz's Irina Rodina joins Bacardi as senior vice president - marketing strategy and operations

      Kraft Heinz's Irina Rodina joins Bacardi as senior vice president - marketing strategy and operations

      Brand Makers

      ZEE Layoffs: More job cuts at ZEE expected this week as part of on-going cost cutting measures

      ZEE Layoffs: More job cuts at ZEE expected this week as part of on-going cost cutting measures