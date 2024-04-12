FCB India appoints Ashima Mehra as CEO

FCB India, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, today announces the appointment of Ashima Mehra as the new chief executive officer.
Mehra has over two decades of experience building new-age brands. With a background spanning creative roles to strategic account management, she possesses a unique blend of creativity, strategic insight, and client-focused expertise working not just at advertising agencies but also with noteworthy companies such as Reckitt and Godfrey Philips.
As FCB India's new CEO, she will be responsible for overseeing the agency's operations, driving business growth, nurturing client relationships, and fostering a culture of creativity and innovation.
Mehra joined the agency from Leo Burnett India, where she served as an Executive Director and played a pivotal role in driving business expansion and enhancing market presence.