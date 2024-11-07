            
      FCB/SIX India announces elevations across senior leadership

      Dhruv Shah has been elevated to Senior Vice President – CX, while Anmol Dang takes on the role of Vice President - Media (West). Salman Shamsi has been elevated to Associate Vice President – Brand Reputation Management.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 7, 2024 2:41 PM
      From its launch in 2023, FCB/SIX India grew its team threefold to 170 kinnectors. The agency has also onboarded several Indian and global clients, including Crompton, SBI, Polycab, Amazon, HDFC Bank, Plum, Aditya Birla Capital, ZF Aftermarket, among others. (From Left to Right: Salman Shamsi, Dhruv Shah, Ankit Banga and Anmol Dang)

      FCB/SIX India has announced key elevations across its senior leadership, marking a strategic move towards the aggressive expansion and enhancement of its service portfolios.

      Dhruv Shah has been elevated to Senior Vice President – CX, while Anmol Dang takes on the role of Vice President - Media (West). Salman Shamsi has been elevated to Associate Vice President – Brand Reputation Management.

      From its launch in 2023, FCB/SIX India grew its team threefold to 170 kinnectors. The agency has also onboarded several Indian and global clients, including Crompton, SBI, Polycab, Amazon, HDFC Bank, Plum, Aditya Birla Capital, ZF Aftermarket, among others.

      Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, said, “Our identity is shaped by the people who drive us forward. Dhruv, Anmol, and Salman have all shown remarkable leadership and dedication to our clients, and their teams. With such strong contributions laying the groundwork, we at FCB/SIX India have already witnessed over 50% growth in this year and I am confident that we’ve only scratched the surface.”

      Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, added, “FCB/SIX has been crucial to our success, exemplifying our core belief that media and creative should not be separated. In a short time, we have not only surpassed ambitious growth targets, but also showcased our creative mastery of media and technology, as seen in the Cannes-winning Lulumelon EOSS campaign for HDFC Bank. Alongside FCB Kinnect, we’re building a strong foundation, cementing our position as India's most exciting creatively led integrated agency.”


      First Published on Nov 7, 2024 2:41 PM

