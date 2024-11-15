Fireside Ventures appoints Flipkart's Adarsh Menon as operating partner

ADVERTISEMENT
Fireside Ventures, a leading early-stage VC firm specializing in consumer brands, has announced the appointment of Adarsh Menon, a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, as its new operating partner.
In this role, Menon will join Fireside's leadership team and offer strategic guidance to select portfolio companies by serving on their boards.
Menon's illustrious career spans leadership roles at prominent companies like Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Flipkart, and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. Most recently, he was the global president at Zoomcar, where he spent six months overseeing strategic initiatives.
During his eight-year tenure at Flipkart, Menon held multiple key positions, culminating in his role as Senior Vice President. He spearheaded critical projects, including the development of Flipkart's e-commerce platform Shopify, travel agency Cleartrip, and ReCommerce.
Menon holds a MBA in marketing and HR from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi.