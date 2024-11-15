            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • fireside-ventures-appoints-flipkarts-adarsh-menon-as-operating-partner-47587

      Fireside Ventures appoints Flipkart's Adarsh Menon as operating partner

      With over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, former Flipkart SVP to drive strategy and growth for consumer brands.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 15, 2024 2:32 PM
      Fireside Ventures appoints Flipkart's Adarsh Menon as operating partner
      In this role, Adarsh Menon will join Fireside's leadership team and offer strategic guidance to select portfolio companies by serving on their boards. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Fireside Ventures, a leading early-stage VC firm specializing in consumer brands, has announced the appointment of Adarsh Menon, a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, as its new operating partner.

      In this role, Menon will join Fireside's leadership team and offer strategic guidance to select portfolio companies by serving on their boards.

      Menon's illustrious career spans leadership roles at prominent companies like Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Flipkart, and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. Most recently, he was the global president at Zoomcar, where he spent six months overseeing strategic initiatives.

      During his eight-year tenure at Flipkart, Menon held multiple key positions, culminating in his role as Senior Vice President. He spearheaded critical projects, including the development of Flipkart's e-commerce platform Shopify, travel agency Cleartrip, and ReCommerce.

      Menon holds a MBA in marketing and HR from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 15, 2024 2:32 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Hyundai Motor appoints Jose Munoz as its first foreign CEO

      Hyundai Motor appoints Jose Munoz as its first foreign CEO

      Brand Makers

      Mercedes-Benz India CEO pushes for auto export boost, advocates 'Make for the World' policy

      Mercedes-Benz India CEO pushes for auto export boost, advocates 'Make for the World' policy

      Brand Makers

      Slowdown in urban is temporary, just the way rural was: HUL CEO Rohit Jaw

      Slowdown in urban is temporary, just the way rural was: HUL CEO Rohit Jaw

      Brand Makers

      'It is not always about making money and getting returns': Adar Poonawalla and Karan Johar discuss Dharma acquisition

      'It is not always about making money and getting returns': Adar Poonawalla and Karan Johar discuss Dharma acquisition

      Brand Makers

      Intel's Roshni Das quits; says she will return to 'the corporate world' in 2025

      Intel's Roshni Das quits; says she will return to 'the corporate world' in 2025

      Brand Makers

      Physics Wallah appoints Blinkit’s Amit Sachdeva as CFO

      Physics Wallah appoints Blinkit’s Amit Sachdeva as CFO

      Brand Makers

      Shivanandan Pare of Deltatech joins Gameskraft

      Shivanandan Pare of Deltatech joins Gameskraft