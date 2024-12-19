            
Flipkart's former VP - Business Finance joins Zomato's Blinkit as CFO

Vipin Kapooria, previously led Flipkart as vice president business finance.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2024 9:28 AM
Vipin Kapooria, who led Flipkart as vice president business finance, has been appointed by Zomato's Blinkit as chief financial officer.

In a note, he shared, "Super excited for the journey to build Blinkit alongside Albinder Dhindsa & team!"

Kapooria began his career at Birlasoft (India) Limited as finance executive - accounts receivable and then was elevated to financial controller - APAC. Then, he joined Whirlpool India as manager - financial planning and analysis - India operations, and then he joined Yum! Restaurants International as manager - financial planning and analysis where he promoted to head - financial planning.

His innings at Flipkart began as associate director - business finance, where he also led the company as director - business finance. Then, he joined Oyo as vice president - business finance, and then once again joined Flipkart as senior director - business finance.


First Published on Dec 19, 2024 9:28 AM

