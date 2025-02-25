            
Former GCPL exec Pooja Sahgal joins IGI India as global CMO

Pooja Sahgal joined the International Gemological Institute India as global chief marketing officer. International Gemological Institute (IGI) is a Blackstone portfolio company.

By  Storyboard18Feb 25, 2025 4:16 PM
Before joining IGI, Sahgal was Vice President & Head of Category Direction, Innovation, and Equity at Godrej Consumer Products Limited

The International Gemological Institute (IGI), a Blackstone portfolio company, has appointed Pooja Sahgal as its Global Chief Marketing Officer.

With over 35 years of experience, Sahgal brings extensive leadership experience in marketing, branding and digital strategy, having worked with some of the most well-known consumer brands.

Before joining IGI, Sahgal was Vice President & Head of Category Direction, Innovation, and Equity at Godrej Consumer Products Limited, where she played a key role in shaping brand strategies. Prior to that, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Raymond Consumer Care, where she was instrumental in driving brand growth and innovation.

Her career also includes leadership roles at Kaya Limited, L'Oréal India, and Kellogg UK, where she led marketing initiatives across various consumer categories. With a strong background in product development, P&L management, and talent development, Sahgal has a track record of delivering impactful business results.

IGI, known for its expertise in diamond and gemstone certification, is looking to expand its global footprint, and Sahgal’s appointment is expected to enhance its brand presence and market engagement strategies.


First Published on Feb 25, 2025 4:16 PM

