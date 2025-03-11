            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • former-google-ceo-eric-schmidt-takes-helm-at-relativity-space-58901

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt takes helm at Relativity Space

Schmidt announced his new role to Relativity Space employees on Monday, revealing that he has made a major investment in the company and now holds a controlling stake.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2025 12:21 PM
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt takes helm at Relativity Space
Schmidt's arrival comes at a crucial moment for Relativity Space, as the company prepares for the 2026 launch of the Terran R rocket

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, is stepping back into a leadership role as the new CEO of Relativity Space, a rocket startup.

Schmidt announced his new role to Relativity Space employees on Monday, revealing that he has made a major investment in the company and now holds a controlling stake, as first reported by The New York Times. He takes over from Tim Ellis, the startup’s co-founder, who previously led the company.

His arrival comes at a crucial moment for Relativity Space, as the company prepares for the 2026 launch of the Terran R rocket—a significantly larger vehicle than its previous models. The Terran R is designed to compete with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, and the company has already secured $3 billion in launch contracts ahead of its debut.

Relativity Space has made a name for itself with its innovative manufacturing techniques, utilizing 3D printing, AI-driven automation, and robotics to produce rockets. The company once aimed to send the first private space mission to Mars by 2024, though technical setbacks and launch failures have delayed those ambitions.

With Schmidt now at the helm, the startup is expected to leverage his expertise and investment to push forward its ambitious space exploration goals.


Tags
First Published on Mar 11, 2025 12:21 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Indian startups regain VCs confidence, funding surges to $13.7 billion in 2024: Report

Indian startups regain VCs confidence, funding surges to $13.7 billion in 2024: Report

Brand Makers

Summer of IPL: Brands battle for eyeballs, not just sixes in ad blitz

Summer of IPL: Brands battle for eyeballs, not just sixes in ad blitz

Brand Makers

HPCL appoints Vikas Kaushal as Chairman and MD, 1st private sector head to lead oil PSU

HPCL appoints Vikas Kaushal as Chairman and MD, 1st private sector head to lead oil PSU

Brand Makers

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's Instagram struggle amuses netizens

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's Instagram struggle amuses netizens

Brand Makers

Zomato to facilitate two-wheeler riding training for women in Mumbai

Zomato to facilitate two-wheeler riding training for women in Mumbai

Brand Makers

Takashi Nakajima to be Honda Motor's new President and CEO

Takashi Nakajima to be Honda Motor's new President and CEO

Brand Makers

'Make our best brand travel fast': Unilever's new CEO outlines vision for brand building and market innovation

'Make our best brand travel fast': Unilever's new CEO outlines vision for brand building and market innovation