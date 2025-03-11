Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt takes helm at Relativity Space

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, is stepping back into a leadership role as the new CEO of Relativity Space, a rocket startup.
Schmidt announced his new role to Relativity Space employees on Monday, revealing that he has made a major investment in the company and now holds a controlling stake, as first reported by The New York Times. He takes over from Tim Ellis, the startup’s co-founder, who previously led the company.
His arrival comes at a crucial moment for Relativity Space, as the company prepares for the 2026 launch of the Terran R rocket—a significantly larger vehicle than its previous models. The Terran R is designed to compete with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, and the company has already secured $3 billion in launch contracts ahead of its debut.
Relativity Space has made a name for itself with its innovative manufacturing techniques, utilizing 3D printing, AI-driven automation, and robotics to produce rockets. The company once aimed to send the first private space mission to Mars by 2024, though technical setbacks and launch failures have delayed those ambitions.
With Schmidt now at the helm, the startup is expected to leverage his expertise and investment to push forward its ambitious space exploration goals.