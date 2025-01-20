            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • cxo-moves-exec-movements-across-linkedin-truecaller-angel-one-and-more-53877

CXO Moves: Exec movements across LinkedIn, Truecaller, Angel One and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Jan 20, 2025 7:39 AM
CXO Moves: Exec movements across LinkedIn, Truecaller, Angel One and more
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Ambarish Kenghe, Jessica Jensen, Hemant Arora and Michele Buck)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

images.storyboard18.com

Michele Buck

Previous: President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hershey Company

Michele Buck will be stepping down from her position. She has worked across Frito Lay, Kraft General Foods and Nabisco.

images.storyboard18.com

Jessica Jensen

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Indeed.com

Present: Chief marketing and strategy officer, LinkedIn

LinkedIn has appointed Jessica Jensen in a new role. She has worked across California State office of Trade, Japan; Boston Consulting Group, Yahoo, Apple, Facebook, Booking.com etc.

images.storyboard18.com

Hemant Arora

Previous: Head Global Accounts Europe, METAP & APAC (EMPAC), TikTok

Present: VP, Global Ad Sales Business, Truecaller

Hemant Arora has joined Truecaller in a new role. He has worked across Times of India, Discovery Networks India, Eternal Dreams, NDTV Media, ByteDance etc.

images.storyboard18.com

Ambarish Kenghe

Previous: Vice president and GM, Google

Present: Group CEO, Angel One

Angel One has appointed Ambarish Kenghe as group chief executive officer. He has worked across Motorola, Cisco, Bain & Company, and Myntra.

Michael Komasinki

Present: CEO, Criteo

Michael Komasinki has been appointed as the CEO of Criteo and a member of the board, effective February 15. Komasinki has worked across AT Kearney, The Nielsen Company, SGK, Razorfish, and Merkle.

Suhalia Hobba

Present: Global client partner of transformation for APAC, Publicis Groupe

Suhalia Hobba has joined Publicis Groupe in a new role. Hobba will be responsible for leadership and transformation of the Groupe’s key global clients in APAC.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


Tags
First Published on Jan 20, 2025 7:39 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Hindware appoints Nirupam Sahay as CEO

Hindware appoints Nirupam Sahay as CEO

Brand Makers

MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw to participate in WEF 2025 in Davos; 'World is keen to understand India's digital transformation'

MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw to participate in WEF 2025 in Davos; 'World is keen to understand India's digital transformation'

Brand Makers

New age podcasters, old world reading?

New age podcasters, old world reading?

Brand Makers

The marketer's job will have a shorter tenure: Rathin Lahiri, SBI General Insurance

The marketer's job will have a shorter tenure: Rathin Lahiri, SBI General Insurance

Brand Makers

Coldplay Concert: Bombay HC urges Govt to address ticket sales malpractice

Coldplay Concert: Bombay HC urges Govt to address ticket sales malpractice

Brand Makers

Cannes Lions 2025: Josy Paul appointed Jury President of Sustainable Development Goals

Cannes Lions 2025: Josy Paul appointed Jury President of Sustainable Development Goals

Brand Makers

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri advocates vision over work hours amid 90-hour workweek debate

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri advocates vision over work hours amid 90-hour workweek debate