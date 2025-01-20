CXO Moves: Exec movements across LinkedIn, Truecaller, Angel One and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Michele Buck
Previous: President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hershey Company
Michele Buck will be stepping down from her position. She has worked across Frito Lay, Kraft General Foods and Nabisco.
Jessica Jensen
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Indeed.com
Present: Chief marketing and strategy officer, LinkedIn
LinkedIn has appointed Jessica Jensen in a new role. She has worked across California State office of Trade, Japan; Boston Consulting Group, Yahoo, Apple, Facebook, Booking.com etc.
Hemant Arora
Previous: Head Global Accounts Europe, METAP & APAC (EMPAC), TikTok
Present: VP, Global Ad Sales Business, Truecaller
Hemant Arora has joined Truecaller in a new role. He has worked across Times of India, Discovery Networks India, Eternal Dreams, NDTV Media, ByteDance etc.
Ambarish Kenghe
Previous: Vice president and GM, Google
Present: Group CEO, Angel One
Angel One has appointed Ambarish Kenghe as group chief executive officer. He has worked across Motorola, Cisco, Bain & Company, and Myntra.
Michael Komasinki
Present: CEO, Criteo
Michael Komasinki has been appointed as the CEO of Criteo and a member of the board, effective February 15. Komasinki has worked across AT Kearney, The Nielsen Company, SGK, Razorfish, and Merkle.
Suhalia Hobba
Present: Global client partner of transformation for APAC, Publicis Groupe
Suhalia Hobba has joined Publicis Groupe in a new role. Hobba will be responsible for leadership and transformation of the Groupe’s key global clients in APAC.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy