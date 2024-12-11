            
HUL appoints Vivek Mittal as Executive Director - Legal & Corporate Affairs

Vivek Mittal will take over from Dev Bajpai, who had announced his early retirement in October this year.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2024 10:02 PM
Vivek Mittal currently serves as global general counsel at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, managing legal, ethics, compliance, and data privacy risks for the company.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced the appointment of Vivek Mittal as Executive Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs. He will take over from Dev Bajpai, who had announced his early retirement in October this year. Mittal will join the company’s management Committee in March 2025.

Mittal currently serves as global general counsel at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, managing legal, ethics, compliance, and data privacy risks for the company. He has over 25 years of experience in building dynamic legal teams across industries in companies including Danaher Corporation, Lupin Limited, Reliance, Radico Khaitan, India Bulls Group, Caparo India Operations and Mount Shivalik Industries.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said, “Dr Mittal has a proven track record of handling high-stakes legal matters, while maintaining a strong commitment to ethics and compliance. His contributions have been instrumental in driving strategic initiatives and ensuring legal and regulatory compliance across industries. I am confident that he will take the HUL legal function to its next phase of growth and transformation.”

Mittal holds a Ph.D., a law degree (LL.B), a post-graduate degree in commerce (M.Com), and is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).


First Published on Dec 11, 2024 10:02 PM

