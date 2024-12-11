Mahindra Group names Devendra Sharnagat as SVP - AI Division

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has created a centralized resource pool of data and AI expertise to spur Mahindra group’s initiatives in the domain. Devendra Sharnagat, chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) of Mahindra Finance has been transferred to the AI division of M&M as ‘Sr. Vice President- Mahindra AI Division’.
Consequently, he has ceased to be SMP of the Company. He has been deputed to the company to oversee the data analytics function of the company and would participate in AI initiatives of other Mahindra group companies as well.
Sharnagat, who began his career as a an account executive at Direxions Marketing Services, went on to work across HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. In his previous role at Mahindra Finance, Sharnagat led Data and Analytics function for financial services sector. He drove business efficiency and productivity through data and digital.
As HDFC Bank's former assistant vice president - marketing analytics, Sharnagat led a team of business Analysts for managing analytical projects across Liability Products, Direct Banking Channels, Premier Banking, Depository Services, Forex Services and Prepaid Cards. His key responsibility included creating strategic Analytical framework to meet the business objectives set for the financial year across portfolios.