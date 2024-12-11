            

Mahindra Group names Devendra Sharnagat as SVP - AI Division

In his previous role at Mahindra Finance, Devendra Sharnagat led Data and Analytics function for financial services sector.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2024 9:21 AM
Mahindra Group names Devendra Sharnagat as SVP - AI Division
Devendra Sharnagat, who began his career as a an account executive at Direxions Marketing Services, went on to work across HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has created a centralized resource pool of data and AI expertise to spur Mahindra group’s initiatives in the domain. Devendra Sharnagat, chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) of Mahindra Finance has been transferred to the AI division of M&M as ‘Sr. Vice President- Mahindra AI Division’.

Consequently, he has ceased to be SMP of the Company. He has been deputed to the company to oversee the data analytics function of the company and would participate in AI initiatives of other Mahindra group companies as well.

Sharnagat, who began his career as a an account executive at Direxions Marketing Services, went on to work across HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. In his previous role at Mahindra Finance, Sharnagat led Data and Analytics function for financial services sector. He drove business efficiency and productivity through data and digital.

As HDFC Bank's former assistant vice president - marketing analytics, Sharnagat led a team of business Analysts for managing analytical projects across Liability Products, Direct Banking Channels, Premier Banking, Depository Services, Forex Services and Prepaid Cards. His key responsibility included creating strategic Analytical framework to meet the business objectives set for the financial year across portfolios.


Tags
First Published on Dec 11, 2024 9:11 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

WPP appoints Accenture’s Prashant Mehta as MD for Global Delivery Centre

WPP appoints Accenture’s Prashant Mehta as MD for Global Delivery Centre

Brand Makers

Renault India's VP - Sales & Marketing Sudhir Malhotra steps down

Renault India's VP - Sales & Marketing Sudhir Malhotra steps down

Brand Makers

P&G India appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as Chief Sales Officer

P&G India appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as Chief Sales Officer

Brand Makers

Angel One's chief growth officer Prabhakar Tiwari resigned; third key executive exit for the stockbroker this year

Angel One's chief growth officer Prabhakar Tiwari resigned; third key executive exit for the stockbroker this year

Brand Makers

Our consumers are on CTV, digital video, music streaming platforms: P&G's Girish Kalyanaraman

Our consumers are on CTV, digital video, music streaming platforms: P&G's Girish Kalyanaraman

Brand Makers

HUL appoints Vivek Mittal as Executive Director - Legal & Corporate Affairs

HUL appoints Vivek Mittal as Executive Director - Legal & Corporate Affairs

Brand Makers

Veeba Foods' Viraj Bahl joins Shark Tank India as a new investor

Veeba Foods' Viraj Bahl joins Shark Tank India as a new investor

Brand Makers

India's social media buzz: WhatsApp, Amazon, Netflix, and Ola emerge as top mentions in 2024

India's social media buzz: WhatsApp, Amazon, Netflix, and Ola emerge as top mentions in 2024