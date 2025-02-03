'In the mid-90s, I played for two years without a bat contract': Sachin Tendulkar reflects on his early playing days

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, the recipient of the prestigious Col CK. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, delivered a heartfelt speech at the BCCI's annual Naman Awards 2025 ceremony.

With a standing ovation accompanying the award presentation by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Tendulkar revisited the values passed on by his father, which have shaped both his life and career.

Reflecting on a pivotal chapter from his playing days in the mid-90s, Tendulkar revealed how his commitment to his family's principles cost him dearly.

"In the mid-90s, I played for two years without a bat contract, because they were alcohol and tobacco companies promoting heavily at that time, using bats as a medium to advertise. But all of us at home had taken this decision that I would not promote tobacco or alcohol," he explained. This sacrifice, which led to a two-year gap without a bat sponsorship, was a testament to the values he embraced from an early age.

Tendulkar went on to emphasize that family was the cornerstone of his success. "So that was one big decision in the mid-90s that we, as a family, took and for two years I played without a contract. When it comes to values, I feel that family was my backbone and my strength in my career," he added.

Addressing the next generation of cricketers, Tendulkar offered words of wisdom on maintaining discipline and focus. "I would say, without cricket, all of us wouldn't be sitting in this room. For me, it has been the ultimate gift of my life."

"We have bat and ball, and if there is no solid grip over that, or you start losing grip over the bat and ball, you kind of slowly start losing over your career also," he added. He stressed the importance of avoiding distractions and upholding a standard of conduct that not only benefits personal growth but also elevates India's stature in the cricketing world.