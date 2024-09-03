            
      Jaimit Doshi takes dual leadership role at Lenskart and Hustlr

      In a significant career move, Jaimit Doshi joins eyewear giant Lenskart as the Global Head of Marketing and CEO of Hustlr, aiming to tackle new challenges and drive transformative growth.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 3, 2024 12:51 PM
      At Lenskart, Jaimit Doshi's role will involve spearheading global marketing efforts and leading Hustlr to new heights.

      Jaimit Doshi, a seasoned marketing professional known for his dynamic roles across various industries, has announced his new dual position at Lenskart. "Yesterday I joined Lenskart.com with a dual role - as Lenskart's Global Head of Marketing and CEO of Hustlr, their phenomenal subsidiary brand," Doshi shared on LinkedIn.

      This pivotal move came after a dinner meeting with Peyush Bansal, Lenskart's co-founder, who presented Doshi with the opportunity. Doshi, who previously held a strategic position at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, expressed that the offer from Bansal was one he simply couldn't turn down, describing his decision as an instinctual leap into a new adventure.

      Doshi's career has been marked by an unconventional approach, often taking on roles that span the spectrum from marketing and sales to digital transformation and even technical positions like CTO. "I have never planned my career moves," Doshi stated, emphasizing that his decisions are driven by the potential to solve meaningful problems and learn continuously.

      At Lenskart, Doshi is excited to tackle what he describes as "work worth doing," anticipating daily engagement with innovative strategies and transformative challenges.

      His role will involve spearheading global marketing efforts and leading Hustlr to new heights, reinforcing Lenskart's position in the global eyewear market.

      Doshi announced his departure from Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance on September 2. He previously held the role of Chief Technology, Digital and Marketing Officer at the company, for almost 5 years.


      First Published on Sep 3, 2024 12:46 PM

