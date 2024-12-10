JetSynthesys' Anuj Tandon joins BITKRAFT Ventures as Partner

ADVERTISEMENT
Anuj Tandon, who led JetSynthesys as chief executive officer - gaming, has joined BITKRAFT Ventures as partner. At JetSynthesys, Tandon managed various gaming assets of JetSynthesys including Game studio, investments & global partnerships, esports (Skyesports) , Nautilus Mobile, Jetapult, Nodwin, Web3 ventures and more.
In a post, he shared, "One of the biggest ecosystem gaps in emerging & new markets like India & MENA in gaming & interactive media is lack of a peer network of founders & mentors who push you to become better. BITKRAFT with its deep global expertise in this sector and 100+ portfolio companies and global mentor network & team. I am pretty sure Indian enterprenuers will benefit immensely with BITKRAFT India presence and localised strategy."
Tandon started his career with Infosys as software engineer, and then joined Tech Mahindra as a business analyst. Then, he joined Rolocule Games as co-founder - director, and from there joined Nazara Games as head of mobile game - publishing and marketing.
Yoozoo Games appointed him as CEO for the India region, and then served as board observer at NODWIN Gaming.
In his previous role at Nazara Games, he built the mobile gaming publishing business for Nazara in India. He headed publishing and marketing which included cross promotion, user acquistion and driving growth. He was responsible for key business metrics and product metrics. He managed relationships with Indian and global developers and platform owners like Google & Apple.
Read More: GST on Gaming: Video game industry less affected financially by 28% GST regulation, says Anuj Tandon of JetSynthesys