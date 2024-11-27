JetSynthesys appoints Ryo Shima as CEO - Gaming Division

ADVERTISEMENT
JetSynthesys appoints Ryo Shima as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Gaming Division. Shima, who has been leading JetSynthesys' Japan business will now oversee the company’s gaming operations.
Shima has also been instrumental in cross border Game Development (Japan-India-US) in the past at JetSynthesys.
In his new role, Shima will be charged with steering the strategic direction of the Gaming Division, with a focus on expanding the company’s portfolio, enhancing player experiences, and harnessing advanced technology to deliver groundbreaking gaming solutions, at a time when Indian companies are expanding their global footprint.
“Ryo’s impressive track record, particularly during his time at GREE where he played a pivotal role in establishing key titles and expanding international reach, makes him an exceptional leader for our Gaming Division,” said Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO of JetSynthesys. “His insights from Silicon Valley, combined with his experience in the global gaming arena, will be crucial as we pursue innovative opportunities and deeper engagement with our global partners.”
Shima said, “I am excited to step into this expanded role and look forward to collaborating with our talented teams worldwide to create engaging and innovative gaming experiences. Our focus will remain on offering unparalleled solutions for game developers, publishers and gamers while ensuring growth in the dynamic and ever-evolving gaming landscape.”
Shima holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and has investment banking experience as well where she worked with Carlyle for three years.