            

Google appoints Mitul Shah as MD - Google Devices & Services

Mitul Shah previously led Apple as head - consumer sales.

By  Storyboard18Nov 27, 2024 11:58 AM
Mitul Shah began his career at Maersk India as a senior executive and then he moved to Infosys Technologies as a consultant - forecasting and supply chain management. As the former principal and lead - CPG Industry Group at Accenture, Shah worked with Consumer Goods and Life Science companies across North America, UK/Europe, APAC and India region.

Mitul Shah, who led Apple as head - consumer sales, has joined Google as managing director - Google Devices and Services.

He shared in a note, "I have always believed in the power of technology. No other innovation has had the same power to transform lives and create a more inclusive and equitable world - like AI. Google has been at the vanguard of the AI revolution, and pivotal in making the power of this technology accessible and helpful to everyone. India is one of the most dynamic and tech-savvy countries on the planet. AI will positively change the lives of millions of Indians. It will amplify creativity, elevate productivity, and unlock endless possibilities that enrich everyday lives."

The note added, "Pixel is not just another device. It's the platform designed to put the immense power and possibilities of AI in everyone’s pocket. It's an absolute privilege to be part of this story, to bring the best of Google to Indian consumers and build a more connected and empowered society."

He designed and delivered solutions in Supply Chain Transformation, SC Strategy Design, Entry Strategy and Operating Model Design, Process Transformation, Trade Promotion Optimization, Sales Effectiveness and Sustainability for Consumer Goods clients.


First Published on Nov 27, 2024 11:58 AM

