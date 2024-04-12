Kraft Heinz's Irina Rodina joins Bacardi as senior vice president - marketing strategy and operations

Irina Rodina, who led The Kraft Heinz Company as chief marketing officer, Northern Europe, has joined Bacardi as senior vice president - marketing strategy and operations.
In her new role, Rodina will drive strategic alignment and marketing transformation with global CoE in media and partnerships, customer marketing, strategy, insights and data analytics, innovation, planning, capability, brand homes.
Her role also entailed the development of skills and processes to enable braver, more disruptive innovation within icecream and wider Unilever.
Rodina started her career at Unilever and has held various roles in different capacities. At Unilever, as the senior global marketing director - transformation (disruptive innovation), she was involved in the creation of a new multi-channel multi-format brand platform with iTO potential of E500mln+ : strategy, positioning, visual identity and test store opening.
Then she joined Barilla Group as global vice president marketing - new business model innovations. In that role, Rodina drove innovation requiring new business models.