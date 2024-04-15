L&K Saatchi & Saatchi elevates Snehasis Bose as group chief strategy officer; appoints Ekta Relan as chief strategy officer

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a part of Publicis Groupe India, has elevated Snehasis Bose, its chief strategy officer (CSO), to the role of group chief strategy officer. With this, Bose will now oversee strategy across L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis India, and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

Additionally, Ekta Relan takes over the reins as the new chief strategy officer (CSO) for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Together, Bose and Relan will collaborate to enhance the agency's strategic initiatives.

Commenting on the appointments, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis India said, "Given the disproportionate growth all three agency brands have seen in client results, creative respect and revenue over the last few years, and the significant role the strategic function has played, it is the right time for us to introduce a force multiplier. Snehasis is a proven war horse who has been a great asset and most dependable partner to the agency. It’s a natural progression for him to bring his influence and impact across the other agencies. Ekta is a rare talent, with her wealth of experience and strategic acumen, she is the perfect strategic leader and cultural fit to take L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s spirit of ‘Our Client’s Business Is Our Business’ to the next level.”

With over 25 years of experience, Bose has been associated with agencies like McCann Erickson, Publicis Ambience, IMRB International, and Contract Advertising. He joined L&K Saatchi & Saatchi in 2015 and was elevated to CSO in 2020. Over the past nine years, Bose has demonstrated leadership and innovative approach that have driven growth for brands like Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Renault, JioMart, Audi, Reliance Digital, Zepto, Akasa Air, Nivea, Relaxo, Dabur, Groupo Bimbo, AU Bank among others, leading to his elevation to Group CSO with additional mandate for Publicis India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, stated the agency. He will continue reporting to Srivastava.

Relan boasts a career spanning 23 years. She joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi after a stint as Chief Strategy Officer at Lowe Lintas, where she led the strategy team for Unilever, the agency’s biggest client, apart from driving new business acquisitions. Relan has also worked with Mullen Lintas, Sapient Nitro Singapore and Unilever Singapore.

During her career, she has played a role in crafting winning strategies for renowned brands like Glow & Lovely, Pepsodent, Close Up, Surf Excel, Vim, Lifebuoy, Tata Tea, SBI Life, Saffola, Tata Cliq, Dabur's Real, Samsonite and Bajaj Avenger among others. She has also served on jury panels for prestigious awards like Effies and AME, stated the agency.

Bose added, “My journey at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has been transformational, and this new role promises to be orbit-shifting! Both Publicis India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate are on accelerated growth curves, and I am grateful to be an active part of their stories. With Ekta’s rich experience, deep wisdom and hunger for the new, I look forward to creating a symbiotic partnership that will unlock new possibilities for our clients, taking the L&K Saatchi & Saatchi ownership mandate to the next level. Looking forward to more audacity, challenges and rocket-like-growth!”