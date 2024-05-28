Lava International appoints Rajesh Sethi as Group CFO

The leading homegrown smartphone brand Lava International has onboarded Rajesh Sethi as the new Group CFO. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing Lava’s financial operations, enhancing financial systems and processes, and steering the company’s fiscal strategies to support its growth plans.

Sethi has previously worked with the company between 2010-2014 as the CFO.

This comes after a week of the company restructuring its Board of Directors.

Sethi’s appointment is in line with Lava’s vision to strengthen its leadership team for building a global Indian technology enterprise, rooted in a culture of corporate transparency, governance and innovation.

Speaking on his appointment, Sunil Raina, Executive Director, Lava International, said, “His expertise and a wealth of experience in driving financial success will be instrumental in accelerating Lava’s future growth. We look forward to his contributions and leadership in our endeavour to build a global Indian enterprise.”

Sethi added, “The mobile and electronics industry is on a high growth trajectory and Lava has a great potential to tap into the opportunities with superior quality Made in India products. My strategy will be to strengthen financial resilience, and corporate governance and generate capital for the ambitious growth plans of the company.