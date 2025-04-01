            
Leo Puri steps down from Tata Sons Board, weeks after leaving HUL

Leo Puri recently resigned from Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) board and continues to hold multiple significant positions in the industry.

By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2025 11:39 AM
Leo Puri, a financial sector veteran with an illustrious career spanning over 30 years, has stepped down from his position as an independent director on the board of Tata Sons, following the completion of his term, according to media reports.

Puri, who did not seek a renewal of his tenure, is widely recognized for his expertise in finance and consultancy, having held significant roles at McKinsey, Warburg Pincus, and UTI Asset Management Company.

Puri's departure from Tata Sons comes shortly after he resigned from the board of Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

His resignation from HUL, effective June 30 2025, was attributed to an increase in his board commitments, including a proposed appointment to the board of a global entity.

As part of his exit from HUL, Puri will also step down from his roles as Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee, ESG Committee, and Independent Committee, as well as his position as a Member of the Audit Committee, the report added.

In addition to his work at Tata Sons, Puri holds key roles in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. He is an independent director at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Fortis Healthcare, where he also serves as the Chairperson.

Furthermore, in March 2024, Puri joined private equity firm Apax Partners LLP as an advisor and Chairman for Apax India, bringing his vast experience in private capital and financial services to the firm.

Puri’s tenure at JPMorgan Chase, where he served as Chairman for South and Southeast Asia, further cemented his standing as a leading figure in the financial sector.


First Published on Apr 1, 2025 11:39 AM

