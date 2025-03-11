L'Oréal appoints Aniket Basu as Chief Digital Officer for India

ADVERTISEMENT
L'Oréal has appointed Aniket Basu as new Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for India, bringing in a leader with a strong background in digital transformation and consumer engagement. The newly appointed executive, who shared the news on LinkedIn, expressed enthusiasm about returning to India and taking on this pivotal role.
Highlighting India's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the new CDO emphasized the immense opportunities for innovation, transformation, and growth in the market. "India is a market of immense dynamism, where digital innovation and consumer engagement are evolving at an extraordinary pace. The opportunities to drive impact, scale transformation, and shape the future of growth are limitless," Basu stated.
Expressing gratitude to mentors and colleagues who supported the journey, the executive gave a special mention to Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, Cheryl Lee, Atul Gaur, Raagjeet Garg, and Saloni Shah Javeri for their role in facilitating the transition.
With L'Oréal continuously strengthening its digital-first approach, this appointment underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its digital presence and consumer engagement in one of its key markets. The new CDO is expected to play a critical role in shaping the brand’s digital strategy and accelerating growth in India.