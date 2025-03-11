            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • loreal-appoints-aniket-basu-as-chief-digital-officer-for-india-58907

L'Oréal appoints Aniket Basu as Chief Digital Officer for India

"India is a market of immense dynamism, where digital innovation and consumer engagement are evolving at an extraordinary pace. The opportunities to drive impact, scale transformation, and shape the future of growth are limitless," Basu stated.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2025 1:22 PM
L'Oréal appoints Aniket Basu as Chief Digital Officer for India
Basu is expected to play a critical role in shaping the brand’s digital strategy and accelerating growth in India.

L'Oréal has appointed Aniket Basu as new Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for India, bringing in a leader with a strong background in digital transformation and consumer engagement. The newly appointed executive, who shared the news on LinkedIn, expressed enthusiasm about returning to India and taking on this pivotal role.

Highlighting India's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the new CDO emphasized the immense opportunities for innovation, transformation, and growth in the market. "India is a market of immense dynamism, where digital innovation and consumer engagement are evolving at an extraordinary pace. The opportunities to drive impact, scale transformation, and shape the future of growth are limitless," Basu stated.

LinkedIn

Expressing gratitude to mentors and colleagues who supported the journey, the executive gave a special mention to Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, Cheryl Lee, Atul Gaur, Raagjeet Garg, and Saloni Shah Javeri for their role in facilitating the transition.

With L'Oréal continuously strengthening its digital-first approach, this appointment underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its digital presence and consumer engagement in one of its key markets. The new CDO is expected to play a critical role in shaping the brand’s digital strategy and accelerating growth in India.


Tags
First Published on Mar 11, 2025 1:15 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Angad Bhatia joins as CEO of Firstpost and Creator18

Angad Bhatia joins as CEO of Firstpost and Creator18

Brand Makers

Nissan appoints Ivan Espinosa as CEO amid leadership shake-up

Nissan appoints Ivan Espinosa as CEO amid leadership shake-up

Brand Makers

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt takes helm at Relativity Space

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt takes helm at Relativity Space

Brand Makers

Indian startups regain VCs confidence, funding surges to $13.7 billion in 2024: Report

Indian startups regain VCs confidence, funding surges to $13.7 billion in 2024: Report

Brand Makers

HPCL appoints Vikas Kaushal as Chairman and MD, 1st private sector head to lead oil PSU

HPCL appoints Vikas Kaushal as Chairman and MD, 1st private sector head to lead oil PSU

Brand Makers

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's Instagram struggle amuses netizens

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's Instagram struggle amuses netizens

Brand Makers

IndianOil, GPS Renewables JV IGRPL names Devendra Singh Sehgal CEO

IndianOil, GPS Renewables JV IGRPL names Devendra Singh Sehgal CEO