            

      Dentsu appoints Abhinay Bhasin as senior vice president - product and technology

      Previously, Abhinay Bhasin led ProfitWheel as head of product marketing.

      By  Storyboard18May 9, 2024 3:02 PM
      Prior to joining ProfitWheel, Abhinay Bhasin was the vice president (Asia Pacific) - data & product solutions, data sciences, at dentsu international.

      Abhinay Bhasin, who led ProfitWheel as head of product marketing, has joined Dentsu as senior vice president - product and technology.

      Prior to joining ProfitWheel, Bhasin was the vice president (Asia Pacific) - data & product solutions, data sciences, at dentsu international.

      As the founding employee of the data sciences team, his team and I grew the Data Sciences division of dentsu India from a three member team to over 5x its size and then took it to APAC. He was a part of the Global Product workstream of dentsu. He contributed and co-authored industry thought leadership content to help marketers address a Cookieless world in advertising (writing one of its first whitepapers); launched and lead DMC Insights - an insights division focused on Behavioral and survey led insights of audiences.

      He started his career at Deloitte India, and went on to work across The Economist, Isobar, Google and Carat.


      Tags
      First Published on May 9, 2024 3:02 PM

