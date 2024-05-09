Dentsu appoints Abhinay Bhasin as senior vice president - product and technology

Abhinay Bhasin, who led ProfitWheel as head of product marketing, has joined Dentsu as senior vice president - product and technology.
Prior to joining ProfitWheel, Bhasin was the vice president (Asia Pacific) - data & product solutions, data sciences, at dentsu international.
As the founding employee of the data sciences team, his team and I grew the Data Sciences division of dentsu India from a three member team to over 5x its size and then took it to APAC. He was a part of the Global Product workstream of dentsu. He contributed and co-authored industry thought leadership content to help marketers address a Cookieless world in advertising (writing one of its first whitepapers); launched and lead DMC Insights - an insights division focused on Behavioral and survey led insights of audiences.
He started his career at Deloitte India, and went on to work across The Economist, Isobar, Google and Carat.