      Mahindra Lifespace Developers appoints Abhimanyu Mathur as CMO

      Previously, Abhimanyu Mathur led Mahindra Group as vice president - brand.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 3, 2024 1:38 PM
      Abhimanyu Mathur began his career in advertising at Leo Burnett as an accounts supervisor, and went on to work across Rediffusion Y&R, MullenLowe Lintas and RP-SG FMCG. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Abhimanyu Mathur, who led Mahindra Group as vice president - brand, has been appointed by Mahindra Lifespace Developers as chief marketing officer.

      Mathur began his career in advertising at Leo Burnett as an accounts supervisor, and went on to work across Rediffusion Y&R, MullenLowe Lintas and RP-SG FMCG.

      As the executive vice president at MullenLowe Lintas, he headed a business development cell focusing on Commodities to Brands, targeting SMEs. He headed a business unit for the last five years.

      He managed many Hindustan Unilever Brands like Pepsodent, Pureit, Wheel, Fair & Lovely, Clinic Plus, Clear, Vim, Domex, Hamam and many more. He also worked on Swachh Bharat by World Bank, Aditya Birla Group (Corporate), Gyproc, ABP News and others.


      First Published on Oct 3, 2024 1:38 PM

