Maruti Suzuki hikes car prices again: Grand Vitara prices up by Rs 62,000; Check new rates here

Maruti Suzuki said it has planned to increase car prices due to a rise in input cost and operational expenses with effect from 8th April

By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2025 6:59 PM
Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced that it would be increasing the car prices across seven car models from next week in April. In a stock exchange filing, the automaker said it has planned to increase car prices due to a rise in input cost and operational expenses with effect from 8th April.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the ex-showroom prices for the Grand Vitara will increase up to Rs 62,000--the highest among all car models. For Fronx, the company has only hiked the rates up to Rs 2,500.

The other Maruti Suzuki car models with their increased ex-showroom prices are-Eeco (Up to Rs 22,500); Wagon-R (Up to Rs 14,000); Ertiga (Up to 12,500); XL6 (Up to Rs 12,500), and Dzire Tour S (Up to Rs 2,500), respectively.

"Due to rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature additions, the Company has planned to increase car prices starting on 8th April," Maruti Suzuki said in a stock exchange filing.

The automaker announced the third price increase of its cars in 2025 due to the rise in input costs and operational expenses.

Maruti increased car prices in January and February this year and said the company was committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on the consumers. In January, it increased the prices of its vehicles up to 4 percent, depending on the variants.

In February, MSI increased the price of Celerio up to Rs 32,500--the highest among all car models. For Jimny, the company increased the price by Rs 1,000 from 1 February.

The other Maruti Suzuki car models with their increased ex-showroom prices in February 2025 were: the Alto K10 (up to Rs 19,500); S-Presso (up to Rs 5,000); Wagon-R (up to Rs 15,000); Swift (up to Rs 5,000); Dzire ( upto Rs 10,000); Brezza (upto Rs 20,000); Ertiga (upto Rs 15,000); Eeco (upto Rs 12,000); Super Carry ( upto Rs 10,000); Ignis ( upto Rs 6,000); Baleno (upto Rs 9,000); Ciaz ( upto Rs 1,500); XL6 ( upto Rs 10,000); Fronx (upto Rs 5,500); Invicto (upto Rs 30,000), and Grand Vitara ( upto Rs 25,000), respectively.


First Published on Apr 2, 2025 6:58 PM

