Mercedes-Benz India appoints Dr. Shyam Sunder as head of external affairs and corporate citizenship

Mercedes-Benz, today announced an organizational change in its External Affairs and Corporate Citizenship function. The company has appointed Dr. Shyam Sunder as the Head of External Affairs and Corporate Citizenship, effective from August 26, 2024. Dr. Shyam will report to Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO. In his new role, Dr. Shyam will lead Mercedes-Benz India’s government relations, public policy advocacy, and policy initiatives. He will foster close collaboration with policymakers and industry leaders, and work to build communities through Mercedes-Benz’s diverse corporate citizenship programmes.
Dr. Shyam Sunder holds a master’s degree in Econometrics and a Ph.D. in Economics. With a career spanning approximately 24 years, he has held pivotal roles related to driving public policy & advocacy and Government engagements at prominent automotive OEMs in the past. He has also worked with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), where he played a vital role in shaping public policy and fostering industry collaborations. His extensive expertise in public affairs, policy advocacy and strategic stakeholder engagements firmly underscores his adeptness in managing external affairs and navigate intricate regulatory landscapes for the company.
