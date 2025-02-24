Mirum India's Mihir Karkare launches Meru Life; named as its co-founder & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Mihir Karkare, who led Mirum India as its managing director, has been named as Meru life's co-founder and chief executive officer.
Karkare announced on LinkedIn where he stated, "I’m working on building Meru Life - which is a first of its kind digital ecosystem focused on enabling individuals aged 55-70 (who we are calling Active Seniors) to lead a vibrant and purposeful second inning."
The post further stated, "Happy to have Saurabh - my one-time-colleague, all-time-friend as my this-time co-founder. Blessed to have Arun (CEO of VAV Lifesciences) as our investor and mentor. Beyond excited to have Sanjay - the giant whose shoulders I have forever stood on, as an investor into our company as well."
Hareesh Tibrewala will be joining Meru Life as a strategic advisor.
Karkare co-founded Social Wavelength in 2009, which would later become Mirum India after being acquired by WPP just before the agency's fifth anniversary. Over the years, Karkare has played an instrumental role in building the company, leading it through key milestones and helping shape its reputation in the digital marketing industry.
Initially serving as co-founder and EVP, Karkare was promoted to Managing Director in February 2024. Throughout his tenure, he oversaw the company's growth, guided its expansion and built lasting relationships within the industry.
He also worked as an associate software engineer at e-Emphasys Technologies.