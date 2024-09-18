            
      Milind Shah takes on new challenge as CMO of MG Select, MG Motor India's luxury brand channel

      Milind Shah embarks on a new journey to redefine the luxury car market in India, marking two decades of his dynamic career.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 18, 2024 12:09 PM
      As Milind Shah steps into this new role, he looks forward to collaborating with fellow innovators, industry experts, and luxury car enthusiasts. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Milind Shah has taken on an exciting new role as Chief Marketing Officer of MG SELECT, the company's luxury brand channel.

      MG SELECT aims to redefine the luxury car experience in India, marking a strategic shift for MG Motor as it continues to expand its footprint in the premium segment of the automobile industry.

      Shah shared the news in a recent LinkedIn post, expressing his excitement for the next chapter in his career. "After playing a pivotal role in establishing the MG brand in India, I'm now leading the launch of MG Select, a luxury brand channel that promises to redefine the luxury car experience," Shah stated.

      Reflecting on his two-decade journey, which he refers to as his "startup life," Shah remains passionate about building innovative teams, creating new markets, and pushing boundaries. He also took the opportunity to thank his colleagues, mentors, and loved ones for their continuous support throughout his career.

      As Shah steps into this new role, he looks forward to collaborating with fellow innovators, industry experts, and luxury car enthusiasts.

      Shah has previously worked with Royal Enfield and Harley-Davidson Motor Company.


      First Published on Sep 18, 2024 12:09 PM

