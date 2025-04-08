Mukesh Ambani lauds women entrepreneurs; highlights Isha Ambani’s leadership impact

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), delivered a powerful tribute to women entrepreneurs, spotlighting the growing influence of women in business at the Indian Express’ Awards for Women Entrepreneurs. His speech focused on the transformational role of his daughter, Isha Ambani, in helping reshape the corporate landscape for female leaders.

Ambani expressed his deep admiration for Isha’s impact on the promotion of women entrepreneurship. "Isha and Nita have opened my mind to the importance of celebrating women in leadership roles," he remarked, reflecting on how both women have greatly influenced his own perspective. He also noted that, in the near future, women entrepreneurs will not only be celebrated as newsmakers but also as history makers, leaving a lasting impact on industries and society as a whole.

He highlighted the power of compassion and empathy in leadership. Drawing from his personal experiences, he shared how Isha’s philosophy has reshaped his own approach to business. Quoting Isha, he emphasized, "It’s not survival of the fittest; it is survival of the kindest." This approach, he stated, is a characteristic shared by many successful women leaders, including those honored at the event. He further highlighted how this mindset is contributing to a more compassionate, loving, and empathetic business environment.

Ambani also spoke about Isha’s quiet yet impactful leadership at Reliance Industries. He mentioned the "silent initiatives" she has driven within the company to promote women’s leadership across various sectors. He expressed confidence that the results of these initiatives would soon be visible, further strengthening the role of women at Reliance.

He also emphasized how Reliance Industries has been actively creating space for women leaders. Several major institutions under the company’s banner, including a hospital in Mumbai, are led by women. "Women leadership is not just an afterthought; it’s integral to the fabric of our business," Ambani said, highlighting the essential role women play in leading key initiatives.