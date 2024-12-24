Muthoot Pappachan Group's fourth-gen leaders join the board

Muthoot Pappachan's Group (MPG), also known as Muthoot Blue, has added members of its fourth generation to the Board of Directors, marking a new chapter for the 137-year-old conglomerate.

The appointments, approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and ratified by the boards of the respective MPG companies, aim to preserve the Group's legacy while driving forward its growth and innovation efforts.

Under these changes, Tina George Muthoot (Muthoot Capital Services), Thomas Muthoot John (Muthoot MicroFin), and Suzannah Muthoot (Muthoot Housing Finance) step in as Executive Directors, while Ritu George Muthoot and Susan John Muthoot join Muthoot Capital Services as Non-Executive Directors.

Meanwhile, Hannah Muthoot will oversee the Muthoot International Sports School as Director, focusing on a sports curriculum development in partnership with Brooke House College, UK.

These board members have undergone years of structured induction, beginning with entry-level roles within various MPG businesses, then progressing into mid-management positions. This approach, the Group says, has prepared them to work alongside the existing directors in charting MPG’s future.

With a national network of over 5,200 branches and a workforce exceeding 40,000, MPG’s core operations span financial services—encompassing Muthoot FinCorp, Muthoot Capital Services, Muthoot MicroFin, and Muthoot Housing Finance—and extend to sectors like hospitality, automotive, realty, IT services, precious metals, and alternate energy.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot Pappachan Group and Muthoot FinCorp, shared: “We are excited to welcome the fourth generation of leaders to the Board. Over the past decade, they have gained invaluable experience working outside the organization and later began their journey within MPG at foundational roles. This approach has provided them with a well-rounded understanding of our operations and values. Their integration with the existing leadership is a defining moment in MPG’s history. I am confident that their innovative ideas and fresh energy, combined with their respect for our legacy, will steer the Group toward even greater achievements.”

Thomas George Muthoot, Director of Muthoot Pappachan Group, added: “The next-gen leaders’ extensive and structured induction into the business has given them the skills and insight needed to navigate today’s dynamic market. Their new-age outlook and commitment, paired with the experience of our current leadership, will ensure that MPG continues to adapt, thrive, and innovate in an ever-evolving landscape.”