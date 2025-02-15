Navi Group undergoes leadership rejig; CEO Sachin Bansal resigns

ADVERTISEMENT
Sachin Bansal, who led Navi Group, a financial services company, as chief executive officer has stepped down from his position. Rajiv Naresh has been appointed as the CEO of Navi Technologies, and Abhishek Dwivedi has been named the CEO of Navi Finserv Limited, highlighted a Moneycontrol report.
However, Bansal will continue as the executive chairman of Navi Group. Bansal and Dwivedi are a part of the organisation's early founding team, and have held various leadership positions within the Group, further added the report.
In a statement, Bansal had mentioned that the position of the executive chairman would allow him to direct his efforts towards guiding the overall vision of the company, and on the other hand Naresh and Dwivedi would focus on leading their respective responsibilities.
Bansal began his career as an associate at Techspan, and went on to work across Amazon Web Services and Flipkart.