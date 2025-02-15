            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • navi-group-undergoes-leadership-rejig-ceo-sachin-bansal-resigns-56863

Navi Group undergoes leadership rejig; CEO Sachin Bansal resigns

However, Sachin Bansal will continue as the executive chairman of Navi Group.

By  Storyboard18Feb 15, 2025 11:01 AM
Navi Group undergoes leadership rejig; CEO Sachin Bansal resigns
Rajiv Naresh has been appointed as the CEO of Navi Technologies, and Abhishek Dwivedi has been named the CEO of Navi Finserv Limited, highlighted a Moneycontrol report.

Sachin Bansal, who led Navi Group, a financial services company, as chief executive officer has stepped down from his position. Rajiv Naresh has been appointed as the CEO of Navi Technologies, and Abhishek Dwivedi has been named the CEO of Navi Finserv Limited, highlighted a Moneycontrol report.

However, Bansal will continue as the executive chairman of Navi Group. Bansal and Dwivedi are a part of the organisation's early founding team, and have held various leadership positions within the Group, further added the report.

In a statement, Bansal had mentioned that the position of the executive chairman would allow him to direct his efforts towards guiding the overall vision of the company, and on the other hand Naresh and Dwivedi would focus on leading their respective responsibilities.

Bansal began his career as an associate at Techspan, and went on to work across Amazon Web Services and Flipkart.


Tags
First Published on Feb 15, 2025 11:01 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Acclaimed creative leader Ari Weiss passes away at 46

Acclaimed creative leader Ari Weiss passes away at 46

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Of Sita, Rama, Dharma and Love

Bookstrapping: Of Sita, Rama, Dharma and Love

Brand Makers

Wipro appoints Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head - Wipro Consulting

Wipro appoints Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head - Wipro Consulting

Brand Makers

Siddharth Gupta to take over as Britannia's CMO after Amit Doshi's departure

Siddharth Gupta to take over as Britannia's CMO after Amit Doshi's departure

Brand Makers

Gucci's India GM & MD Nader Wassel steps down

Gucci's India GM & MD Nader Wassel steps down

Brand Makers

Parliament takes up controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks, calls for stricter content regulations

Parliament takes up controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks, calls for stricter content regulations

Brand Makers

Google's Public Policy Head for India Sreenivasa Reddy quits: Report

Google's Public Policy Head for India Sreenivasa Reddy quits: Report