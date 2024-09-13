NBA, ACG, BFI, and Skechers bring basketball to Indian schools

The National Basketball Association (NBA), ACG and the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), the governing body of basketball in the country announced the launch of the ACG Jr. NBA program, a nationwide 3v3 tournament for the top U-14 players across India and the largest school-based basketball program in the country. Skechers, the global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand, will serve as the official kit partner of the program and provide high-quality gear for the participants.

The ACG Jr. NBA program will feature boys’ and girls’ divisions with teams representing schools from across the country and tip off on Tuesday, September 24 with tournaments in Chennai and Mumbai before visiting Aizawl, Delhi, Kolkata and Ludhiana. The top eight boys’ and girls’ teams from each city will then compete in a league phase within each city that will see the top three boys’ and girls’ teams and one all-star team from each of the boys’ and girls’ divisions advance to the league finals early next year. The dates of the remaining city tournaments and league phases, and the dates and location of the league finals, will be announced at a later date. Schools can register to participate by visiting this link.

In addition to the ACG Jr. NBA program, the collaboration aims to enhance youth basketball development at the local level, expand elite talent identification nationally, and provide new development opportunities for players, coaches and referees at all levels. The collaboration builds on the prior association between the NBA and ACG that included the launch of ACG-NBA Jump, a nationwide basketball talent search program, and marks the first time BFI will serve as an ACG Jr. NBA partner.