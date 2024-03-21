Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

Nissan Motor India has named Saurabh Vatsa as its Managing Director (MD), effective from April 1, 2024. Previously serving as the Deputy Managing Director, Vatsa was appointed to this role on January 15 of this year. In his new capacity as MD, Vatsa will report directly to Frank Torres, President at Nissan India Operations and Region Divisional Vice President of Business Transformation (AMIEO).

Vatsa succeeds incumbent Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava who retires this year on March 31, 2024.

“Rakesh has been a key member of our India leadership team. We thank Rakesh for his exceptional leadership, tenacity, and wisdom in leading the company through turbulent times including the COVID 19 pandemic while contributing to the turnaround of India business operations. As we transition into a new phase of the transformation plan for India, we are assured of having an experienced and insightful leader in Saurabh Vatsa. He will build on the foundation laid by Rakesh and spearhead our next phase of growth as we prepare to deliver on the MTP and enter FY24,” said Torres.