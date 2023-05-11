Nivea appoints Sunil Gadgil as marketing director, India, Ashish Joshi as sales director

In a bid to enhance Nivea’s position in the Indian market, German skincare maker Beiersdorf has appointed Sunil Gadgil as marketing director and Ashish Joshi as the new sales director.

Gadgil has over 12 years of experience with Beiersdorf in various global and local roles. From 2017 to 2020, he led Beiersdorf’s business in Ukraine, and since November 2020, has served as the director of the biggest Nivea category – Body and All-Purpose Cream.

After multiple stints across the European region, the company says that Gadgil is returning to India with an enriched global profile which will add to the momentum of the brand in India.

On his new role, Gadgil, says, “With my prior experience in the region, and my exposure to the global skincare market as Global Marketing Director at Beiersdorf, I am excited to combine the best of both worlds and contribute to the brand’s continued success in India.”

Meanwhile, Ashish Joshi who joins the company as sales director comes with an overall experience of 16 years. He also started his Nivea India journey in 2016. During his tenure thus far, Joshi held senior sales assignments that involved leading multiple channels across the country while providing leadership to large, diverse & cross functional teams. He drove business agendas across the channels and led the digitization journey of the sales organization.